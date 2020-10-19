UPDATE: United Regional confirms 162 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita Co., one new COVID-19 related death and hospital overcapacity

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE, Oct. 19, 4:58 p.m.

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 162 new COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries, and 54 hospitalizations.

Read more on the COVID-19 update for Wichita County here.

United Regional and county health officials have confirmed 160 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 related death in Wichita County during a press conference Monday.

Health officials added the hospital is at 100% capacity for critical care, and they do have a plan in place for medical care. Read more about the hospital’s plan here.

They’re encouraging everyone to continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News