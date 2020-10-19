UPDATE: United Regional confirms 162 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita Co., one new COVID-19 related death and hospital overcapacity

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE, Oct. 19, 4:58 p.m.

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 162 new COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries, and 54 hospitalizations.

Read more on the COVID-19 update for Wichita County here.

United Regional and county health officials have confirmed 160 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 related death in Wichita County during a press conference Monday.

Health officials added the hospital is at 100% capacity for critical care, and they do have a plan in place for medical care. Read more about the hospital’s plan here.

They’re encouraging everyone to continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.