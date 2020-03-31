Walmart announces new health safety guidelines amid COVID-19 crisis

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Walmart announced Tuesday morning additional measures their stores are taking to ensure the health and safety of its associates.

  • Temperature Checks: Walmart will begin sending infrared thermometers to all stores, clubs and distribution centers. It will take up to three weeks for thermometers to arrive. Once thermometers are there, Walmart will begin taking the temperature of its associates as they report to work.
  • 6-20-100 Guidance: Walmart is sharing its new guidance with associates to encourage healthy behaviors. 
    • 6 feet – amount of space between people to maintain social distancing
    • 20 seconds – length of time required to wash hands with soap and water
    • 100 degrees – if temperature is 100 degrees or higher, that person should stay home
  • Masks and Gloves: Walmart is sending masks and gloves to all its stores, clubs and distribution centers. The masks will arrive in 1-2 weeks. Once there, any associate that wishes to use them can do so.

You can view the full announcement here.

Additionally, Walmart now has a website dedicated to all the ways it is supporting associates, customers and the community during this crisis. You can find that site here.

