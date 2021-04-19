WFISD partnering with Community Health Care Center to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD is partnering with Community Health Care Center to offer Coronavirus vaccines.

The clinic will be held at the CEC Center on Wednesday, April 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic will be giving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Those who receive the shot will receive the second shot on May 14.

Students or parents may call the Community Health Care Center at (940) 766-6306 to make an appointment.

Students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All individuals must be at least 16-years of age at the time of the vaccine.