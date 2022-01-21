WFISD reports over 320 active COVID-19 cases in the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District Friday, January 21, reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 322 total active cases in the district.

The site reports 191 active cases among students and 131 active cases among staff members.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School77
Rider High School4315
Wichita Falls High School246
Barwise Middle School287
Kirby Middle School04
McNiel Middle School368
Booker T. Washington Elementary05
Brook Village Elementary52
Burgess Elementary46
Crockett Elementary60
Cunningham Elementary04
Fain Elementary32
Fowler Elementary010
Franklin Elementary52
Haynes Elementary02
Jefferson Elementary06
Lamar Elementary01
Milam Elementary23
Scotland Park Elementary74
Sheppard Elementary84
Southern Hills Elementary09
West Foundation Elementary93
Zundy Elementary08
Farris Early Childhood55
Northwest Head Start21
Career Education CenterN/A4
DenverN/A2
Other21
TOTAL191131

After a decrease in overall cases in Wichita County in December 2021, WFISD officials announced campuses would return to “pre-COVID” protocol for visitors, allowing parents to be on campus with their student.

However, due to the increased number in cases in 2022, officials announced January 4 in a Facebook post they will instead continue limiting visitor access on campuses and reevaluate after Martin Luther King, Jr day.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates regarding COVID-19 in Texoma.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

65,346

Fully Vaccinated

57,635

Booster Shot

21,344

As of Monday, March 29, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

