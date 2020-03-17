Whataburger closes dining rooms, drive-thru and mobile ordering encouraged

(NEXSTAR) — Whataburger is joining the ranks of many fast-food chains across the country in closing their dining rooms in order to protect communities against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Restaurants will close dining rooms at all Whataburger restaurants beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. As always, Whataburger will continue serving meals through their drive-thrus.
According to a press release, “At Whataburger, it’s especially important to us to keep our Family Members working safely, so they can support themselves and their families.”
Hungry customers are encouraged to order online at Whataburger.com or on the Whataburger app.
Beginning Thursday, March 19, Whataburger will be introducing curbside delivery for online orders between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at any restaurant. Online orders can be picked up in the drive-thru lane between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.
The full press release is below:
We are closing our dining rooms by 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, for community health precautions – but we are still committed to serving you.
As the COVID-19 virus continues to affect our communities, Whataburger is committed to protecting the wellbeing of our Family Members and our communities – while serving the highest quality meals.
By 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, we will temporarily close dining rooms at all Whataburger restaurants. These closures will begin in select markets March 16 and will continue until further notice.
During the time our dining rooms are closed, we are proud to continue to staff our drive-thru – offering a full menu for guests at all of our restaurants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Want to order online at Whataburger.com or on the Whataburger app? We’re happy to serve.
Starting Thursday, March 19, we are introducing curbside delivery for your online order between the hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at any of our restaurants. The rest of the time (8 p.m. through 8 a.m.) you can coast through the drive-thru to pick up online orders.
“The health and safety of our customers, Family Members and communities continue to be our utmost priority. We’re taking enhanced steps to help contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Pam Cox, Vice President, HR & Brand Communications at Whataburger. “During this time, we appreciate your patience and we’re proud to be your Whataburger, a place where goodness lives.”
Like all of you, our Family Members are monitoring this developing situation and working to do the right thing. It’s especially important to us to keep our Family Members working safely, so they can support themselves and their families.
In addition, to help contain the spread of coronavirus, most of our Home Office Family Members are temporarily working from home to support our restaurant operations. All events and gatherings have been postponed and non-essential travel is prohibited.
Thank you for your patience. We know you, your family and friends rely on us – and we take that seriously. We value you as a customer and look forward to serving up extraordinary hospitality and a hot, fresh Whataburger – just the way you like it.
Vice President, Client Services