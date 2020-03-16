Wichita Co. Commissioner’s hold emergency meeting regarding COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An emergency commissioners court meeting was called Monday for department heads and other elected officials to discuss office operations and policies during the potential development of COVID-19 after cancelling select services at the courthouse.

This gives Judge Woody Gossom the ability to assert power across the county over other elected officials, But he doesn’t foresee that happening.

“In my 21 plus years as a county judge, I’ve never had to do that, when we have something that needs to get done, it happens,” Gossom said.

Gossom said he’s had emergency declarations in the past but this is not quite the same.

“We’ve had floods, fires, windstorms but never anything like this so we’re really all in some uncharted territory,” Gossom said.

“This is something way out of the box, so taking a cautious approach to how to handle it and how to handle it at our local levels as well so it doesn’t become a epidemic,” Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said.

Duke said since the sheriff’s office comes in contact with so many people every day, they looked at what they could do differently to keep people safe.

“Some of those idea we thought of on our own, we saw some other police agencies and sheriff’s offices in Texas that are rolling back some of the things that they would normally do and they are good ideas just for healthy jails and employees and people that are going to come into the courthouse,” Duke said.

While Wichita County still has no confirmed cases at the moment, Gossom’s plan is it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“So, to help people realize, this is serious, while we haven’t had it impact us, it doesn’t mean we should just say ‘oh well we’ll wait until something goes wrong’ that’s not good planning,” Gossom said.

The Wichita County District and County courts announced they would enter an effective periods until at least May 8, 2020. Only a limited amount of criminal dockets and civil and/or family law hearings will take place.