WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no new COVID-19-related deaths for the week of July 23 through 29, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 remains at 592.

For more information on COVID-19-related deaths and how they are reported. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 149 145 202

New Cases in Wichita County

Following another uptick in new cases being confirmed in Wichita County, the Public Health District will again be reporting COVID-19 numbers weekly on Fridays.

The Health District also reported 333 new COVID-19 cases for the week of July 23 thru 29, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 36,137.

There are 36 (11%) new cases that are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 297 (89%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.



There are 80 new re-infection cases. Of those, 7 (9%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 73 (91%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, July 29, 2022, 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wichita County, an decrease of three hospitalizations since the numbers reported on July 22, 2022.

Of the 12 hospitalizations reported on Friday, July 29, 6 are vaccine breakthrough cases, 1 is up to date and 5 have completed their primary vaccine series, but are not up to date. 2 of the current hospitalizations are reinfections.

The Public Health District did not provide information regarding how many patients are considered to be in critical condition.

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 424 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 412 patients recovering at home and 12 hospitalizations.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 341 active cases

Burkburnett — 46 active cases

Iowa Park — 26 active case

Electra — 11 active case

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

From the week of July 23-July 29, 2022, the Health District is reporting 333 new cases, 0 deaths, 12 hospitalizations, and 337 recoveries.

There are currently 424 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 412 recovering from home and 12 currently hospitalized.

The positivity rate for that two-week time period was 40%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 89%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

