WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will begin offering Covid-19 vaccines to children who are 6 months to 5 years old.

On June 17, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a Covid-19 vaccine primary series for 6 months through 4 years of age for Pfizer and for 6 months through 5 years of age for Moderna for eligible populations.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will begin offering the Covid-19 vaccine for eligible individuals 6 months through 4 years of age for Pfizer and for 6 months through 5 years of age for Moderna on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

COVID-19 vaccines and booster are also available for eligible populations.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will have a Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can visit the City of Wichita Falls website to register online or call (940) 761-6841.

The Health District has seen an increase in both cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

The Health District encourages everyone to ensure they and their family are fully vaccinated and to stay home if you are feeling ill.