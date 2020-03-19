Willie Nelson and friends are the latest to offer free, online concerts

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson may have given up smoking, but he hasn’t stopped using marijuana. While in San Antonio last week for two performances, the 86-year-old country music legend told KSAT TV that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes. His spokeswoman, Elaine Shock, told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, that Nelson hasn’t given up cannabis, and she points out there are different ways to consume it. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

People around the world are looking for things to occupy their time while practicing social distancing, working from home, or have otherwise decided not to leave the house. Musicians aren’t on tour, so many of them are turning to social media and other platforms to connect with fans.

The team that organizes the annual Luck Reunion anti-festival in Willie Nelson’s backyard decided to host a live-streamed event titled, “Til Further Notice” in lieu of this year’s in-person event. It is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday March 19th.

Links can be found at:

According to the events website, “While the majority of the acts will be performing and recording from living rooms, bedrooms, or home studios, a small number of local acts are slated to (safely) broadcast from Austin’s premier recording facility, Arlyn Studios. Luck and Arlyn are working in tandem to do what they can to preserve the energy and camaraderie that is intrinsic in Austin’s creative community.”

The concert is free to stream. There is an option to use a digital tip jar that will be available during the broadcast. Those donations will be split equally among the artists. The performers do have the option to donate their cut to charity or another artist in need.

Headlining the event is Willie Nelson. Other artists featured during the broadcast include Lucinda Williams, Paul Simon, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, David Ramirez, and Nikki Lane.

The artists have been buzzing about the concert on social media.