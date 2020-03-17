Windthorst ISD campuses closed March 17 through March 27, classes resume March 30

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL)— Windthorst ISD has canceled all classes and extracurricular activities from Tuesday, March 17 until Friday, March 27.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, classes will resume on Monday, March 30.

Officials said if they need to extend the cancellations beyond those dates, then they will develop a plan to support students learning outside of the classroom.

Officials with the Windthorst ISD said employees are required to report to work on Tuesday, March 17 at 9 a.m. for a meeting regarding their plan during this closure.

Employees are instructed to meet at the school library.

