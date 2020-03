WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— YMCA of Wichita Falls will close all branches and cancel all programs and events to the public starting Tuesday, March 17 and until further notice.

YMCA officials said these cancellations will go into effect around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

YMCA officials will provide updates and information directly to staff, members, and participants by email.

Officials will also post updates to their website and Facebook page.

