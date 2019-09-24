Breaking News
Explosion near Windthorst gas station

France set to debate bill to extend IVF to single women

Health

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament is set to debate a bill that would give single women and lesbian couples access to in-vitro fertilization and related procedures.

The bioethics bill with the measure arrives Tuesday at the National Assembly. French law currently allows assisted reproduction only for infertile heterosexual couples.

The country’s health care system would cover the cost of the procedures for all women under 43.

It also would allow children conceived with donated sperm to find out the donor’s identity upon demand when they reach age 18, a change from France’s current strict donor anonymity protections.

The measure is sensitive in a country where a law allowing same-sex marriage in 2013 saw hundreds of thousands of protesters in Paris.

The new bill does not cover surrogacy arrangements, which are banned in France.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry"

Meet Elias, clear the shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Elias, clear the shelter"

National voter registration day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National voter registration day"

WF house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF house fire"

Johnston co double fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Johnston co double fatality"

Stephens Co fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stephens Co fatal"

Homecoming Help: Cop Helps Teen With Tie During Traffic Stop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homecoming Help: Cop Helps Teen With Tie During Traffic Stop"

9th annual golf fore habitat tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "9th annual golf fore habitat tournament"

Birthdays/Anniversary 9-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays/Anniversary 9-24-19"

Wichita Falls lake levels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls lake levels"

Boil order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boil order"

Cyclist struck, Crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyclist struck, Crime stoppers"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News