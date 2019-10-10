Global Fund raises $13.92 billion to fight AIDS, TB, malaria

Health

by: SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press

Two-day conference of Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Lyon

US Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, left, and Irish rock band U2 singer Bono arrive at the City Hall of Lyon, central France, Wednesday Oct.9 2019, ahead of the two-day conference of Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria. (Olivier Chassignole, Pool via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said a conference of the Global Fund to fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria raised at least $13.92 billion for the next three years.

Macron, who hosts the international conference in the French city of Lyon, vowed to keep working to reach the $14 billion goal the organization had set —up from the $12.2 billion brought in during the last conference in 2016.

A dozen heads of state and government, mostly from African countries, were attending the two-day conference of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Macron said that in a last minute effort, France raised its pledge by 20% to $1.42 billion — $60 million more than previously announced.

The U.S. Congress approved a commitment to give a total of $4.68 billion over three years. The U.S. and France are the biggest donors.

The donations from governments, philanthropic donors and the private sector will be used to finance health programs in more than 100 countries. Major recipients of the fund are Nigeria, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The Global Fund said the money would help save 12 million lives, avert 234 million infections and try to get back on track to end HIV, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics by 2030.

The organization said the programs it has supported since its creation in 2002 have saved 32 million lives.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

