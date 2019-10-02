1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Barney Fudge retires Amber Guyger found guilty of murder at trial in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

Los Angeles County bans flavored tobacco products

Health
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County on Tuesday banned flavored tobacco products including e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes amid concerns that the products appeal to young people.

The county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt the ban and to call on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to pass a statewide ban on vaping as health concerns grow.

The regulations are opposed by business owners and advocates of vaping who say e-cigarettes help people quit smoking. The vote came on a second reading after initial approval last week.

The ordinance takes effect in 30 days. Retailers will then have 180 days to clear their shelves of flavored tobacco and apply for updated licenses required under the new rules.

County lawyers say online sales will not be prohibited, and users will not be punished under the ordinance, KNBC-TV reported.

Flavored tobacco products are “driving the current vaping epidemic among youth,” county Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the board last week.

“As the number of vaping-related deaths and hospitalizations climb, and as more states have taken steps to protect youth from the harmful effects of vaping products, we need to support our state leaders and ask them to step in to protect the public,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis in a written statement following the vote. Solis introduced the motion.

The e-cigarette industry faces mounting scrutiny from federal and local governments over youth vaping as the 14th U.S. death linked to vaping was reported in Nebraska. More than a hundred California residents who vape have been hospitalized for lung damage, the state said.

Tuesday’s vote would affect Los Angeles County’s unincorporated areas and their approximately 1 million residents. The move also would effectively ban the sales of the flavored products, including menthol, to everyone.

Newsom said last week that he wants lawmakers to send him legislation next year to ban vaping. Meanwhile California will spend $20 million on a public awareness campaign about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis products and step up efforts to halt the sale of illicit products.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

What The Tech

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech"

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires"

Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy"

Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire"

Breast cancer awarness TCCU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer awarness TCCU"

Sulphur Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sulphur Springs"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News