More than 2,000 in US diagnosed in vaping illness outbreak

by: MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using a vaping device exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, that new government figures show more than 2,000 Americans have come down with vaping-related illnesses. Illnesses have occurred in every state but Alaska. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New government figures show more than 2,000 people have been diagnosed with vaping illnesses in the still-unsolved U.S. outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said 2,051 confirmed and probable cases have been reported. Illnesses have occurred in every state but Alaska. Forty people in 24 states have died.

The outbreak appears to have started in March. No single ingredient or vaping device has been linked to all the illnesses. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.

Health officials urge people to avoid vaping, particularly products containing THC and purchased off the street.

The CDC said it tallied 39 deaths as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Massachusetts reported an additional death Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

