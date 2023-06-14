HOUSTON (KIAH) — There are an estimated 1,500 children in the Greater Houston area living with sickle cell disease, according to the Houston Health Department.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) noted that sickle cell disease predominantly affects Black families, who make up an average of 85% of cases in the state. Meanwhile, Hispanics account for about 5% with other ethnicities making up the other 10% combined.

DSHS said the disease is inherited, meaning you cannot catch it by touching or being close to someone with the condition, and it affects both males and females equally.

There is no cure, yet. A medical trial at the Cleveland Clinic is performing an experimental one-time gene editing cell therapy that modifies a patient’s own blood-forming stem cells to correct the mutation responsible for sickle cell disease.

“There is no immune suppression because these are your own cells and there is really no rejection because these are your own cells,” said Dr. Rabi Hanna of the Cleveland Clinic.

Results were presented at the European Hematology Association Hybrid Congress in Frankfurt, Germany.