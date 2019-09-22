Protests erupt against proposed waste plant in NW Russia

Health
Posted: / Updated:

People gather during a rally against plans for the waste plant in a pristine Russian forest has gained national prominence, in Arkhangelsk, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Several thousand people have taken to the streets across northwest Russia to protest a controversial plan to build a major waste plant there. (AP Photo/Ilya Leonyuk)

MOSCOW (AP) — Several thousand people took to the streets across northwest Russia on Sunday to protest a controversial plan to build a major waste plant there.

Police in the regional capital of Arkhangelsk said that about 1,000 people attended a rally there while local media reported that more than 2,000 protesters showed up. Locals held Russian flags and placards saying, “Let’s stand for the Russian north.”

Protesters also rallied against the dump in more than a dozen towns.

Russian media reported that three activists were detained at the Arkhangelsk rally on charges related to their participation in unsanctioned rallies earlier this year.

The outcry against plans for the waste plant in a pristine Russian forest gained national prominence earlier this year after the regional government agreed to process and bury some of Moscow’s waste at a new site at a remote railroad station.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked local officials to heed public concerns but the construction project has not been shelved.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Iowa Park food pantry remodel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iowa Park food pantry remodel"

WF man receives ninth evading arrest charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man receives ninth evading arrest charge"

Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus"

TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday"

Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary"

One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax

Thumbnail for the video titled "One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax"

Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title"

88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway"

22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community

Thumbnail for the video titled "22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community"

Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail"

Marine veteran receives high honor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marine veteran receives high honor"

Witnesses help stop alleged robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses help stop alleged robber"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News