Scientists retract study suggesting mutation shortens life

Health

by: MALCOLM RITTER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have retracted a study that appeared to show people may live shortened lives if they carry a DNA mutation that reduces their chance of HIV infection.

The study focused on people who carry a specific mutation in both copies of a gene called CCR5. It was published in June in the journal Nature Medicine and covered by news outlets including The Associated Press.

In a retraction notice published by the journal last month, the authors said they had learned of a technical flaw in the data they analyzed. As a result, they say the conclusion of their June paper is invalid.

The notice was signed by Rasmus Nielsen, senior author of the original paper, and co-author Xinzhu Wei. Both are from the University of California, Berkeley.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten"

Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year"

Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy"

Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot"

WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect"

Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service"

Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint"

Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease"

Streaming wars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streaming wars"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19"

Carlile trial preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carlile trial preview"

Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating"