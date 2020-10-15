Sprout Therapy helps children, families with autism

Children on the autism spectrum prefer predictability. Life in a pandemic is anything but.

A recent survey shows there’s a shortage of qualified therapists to help these children.

“I felt like my whole world was crumbling around me,” Jen Hill, mother, said. “What did I do wrong as a parent?”

Jen Hill is the mother of three boys: Brody, Grady and Orion.

In April, 2020, Jen and her husband learned Orion has autism.

“There was a lot of anxiety that you know occurs when that happens,” Hill said. “And so my first initial instinct was mama mode, I need to find him the services that he needs so we can you know nip it in the bud and make sure that he can live a normal life.”

An autistic child is a challenge, so is finding help for that child.

Even more so during a pandemic.

“Nobody was really calling me back. And then I started googling,” Hill said.

Finally, she got in touch with a program called Sprout.

Yury Yakubchyk, CEO & Co-Founder of Sprout Therapy, said, “We provide autism care services all around the united states to families that really need support.”

The program focuses on children with moderate to severe cases of autism.

“And it’s also really critical given the young age of the child, the child’s developing brain that we really start as quickly as possible,” Yakubchyk said.

The therapy is done in the home a big part of the therapy. Finding the right in home caregiver.



“Miss Ingrid is our therapist and she’s basically a part of the family. Right now my boys lover. She comes over every day,” Hill said. “My son is actually going to be going to school and the next few weeks, and she’s going to be going to school with him to make that transition.”

Help for a child, and the child’s family.

Sprout Therapy accepts over 100 different insurances.