WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Winter will be here before we know it and so will the Flu season.

MSU Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson said, “It’s the respiratory season, and of course leading up to it, we get the allergy season which makes it really hard to pick out the colds and the Flus, [and] of course COVID it’s not gone, but it’s just less active this year than it has been,” Dr. Keith Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson said the upcoming winter months could be very active for the Flu and common colds. Many might not know the difference between the two, but the thing to pay attention to is if you’re running a fever.

“The Flu is a respiratory virus, so if you have it, cover your cough and stay home until you’re fever-free for 24 hours without using Advil or Tylenol,” Williamson said.

While any one could fall victim to the Flu, Dr. Williamson said making sure you wash your hands, cough and sneeze into tissues, and keeping your distance from people who appear sick are good habits, but for the best protection, get a Flu shot.

“The Flu shots they’ll start the campaigns when they have a good supply because they don’t want to run out in the middle of the campaign [and] that’s coming up. It’ll be October [and] November. those are the best months to get your flu shot,” Williamson said.

After two years of Covid-19 being the star of the show, Dr. Williamson said this year, the Flu will likely take center stage.

“Eat right, sleep well, get a little exercise, [and] don’t hang out with sick people or you’ll get sick,” Dr. Williamson said.

KFDX and United Regional have teamed up to offer a free drive thru flu shot clinic. Just head over to Evangel Temple on Barnett road on Thursday, October 6th from 8 a.m. until noon. For more information about the Flu and where you can get a vaccine, click here.