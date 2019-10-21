USDA recalls sausage patties manufactured in Tennessee

Health
Posted: / Updated:

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says more than 6,000 pounds of frozen sausage patties manufactured in Tennessee have been recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella.

A Food Safety and Inspection Service statement released Friday says the ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage products were made by George’s Prepared Food in Caryville, Tennessee.

News outlets report they were sold under the “Great Value” brand name and shipped nationwide. The agency’s statement doesn’t say how or where the potential contamination was discovered.

Officials say there haven’t been any adverse reactions reported. But the agency did label the health risk high, and advised that salmonella can cause an infection accompanied by abdominal cramps and fevers, among other symptoms.

