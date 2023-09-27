WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s almost October and colder weather is near, which means the cold and flu season is on the way too.

Healthcare experts are asking everyone to protect themselves from getting sick.

“Well, the weather certainly hasn’t suggested we’re gonna see an earlier cold and flu season. It’s unpredictable. We don’t have any new viruses, thank goodness, and no new variants of Flu, so I’m hoping it’s just a normal season,” MSU Texas Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson said.

MSU Texas Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson said there are a lot of things to be on the lookout for. Of course, Covid-19 is still around, and sometimes it can be hard to diagnose what exactly it is you’ve come down with.

“A cold will usually come on gradually over a few days with low-grade temperatures, lots of coughs and congestions, and the Flu will come on fairly suddenly. Usually, you have sleepless, restless nights with chills, high fever and cough,” Dr. Williamson said.

Aside from the Flu, colds and Covid-19, he also stressed the importance of protecting yourself against another wintertime bug.

“Number one, I’ll get my flu shot. Number two, I’ll get the new Covid shot when it’s available, and Number 3, everybody over 60 should get the RSV shot, respiratory syncytial virus. This is, like, the worst cold ever in adults,” he said.

Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalization.

“Wash your hands to prevent that, if you’re not feeling well, wear a mask,” Williamson said. “Probably October is the peak month for Flu shots because that is when the most are delivered and available, and so it’s close, so get your flu shot.”

You could be protecting yourself and those around you.

“Wichita Falls, like everybody else in the world, has had a rough time lately, so here’s hoping for great holidays and that illness skips your house,” Williamson said.

KFDX and United Regional will be hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Thursday October 5th, 2023 at Evangel Church at 3800 Barnett Road, Wichita Falls Texas, 76310. You can show up there anytime between 9 a.m. through 1:00 p.m to get your shot!