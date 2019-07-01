Healthcast: High cost of specialty drugs

An AARP report shows the price of widely used specialty drugs is rising faster than general inflation.

The report found that the average annual cost of a single specialty drug was almost $20,000 higher than the median US household income.



While ARRP wants Congress to do more about skyrocketing drug price.

The pharmaceutical industry is defending rising costs by saying that money goes toward researching new cures and treatments.



The cancer drug revlamid had the highest price surge going from $203,000 to $247,000 in just one year.