Healthcast: High cost of specialty drugs

News
Posted: / Updated:

An AARP report shows the price of widely used specialty drugs is rising faster than general inflation.

The report found that the average annual cost of a single specialty drug was almost $20,000 higher than the median US household income.

While ARRP wants Congress to do more about skyrocketing drug price.

The pharmaceutical industry is defending rising costs by saying that money goes toward researching new cures and treatments.

The cancer drug revlamid had the highest price surge going from $203,000 to $247,000 in just one year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News