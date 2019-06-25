Healthcast: Michigan man showed no vital signs for 20 minutes after electric shock

(FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH.) A 20-year-old man came back to life after a death scare.

Michael Pruitt, of Michigan, was carrying a metal ladder that touched a live electrical wire, and that’s all he remembers.

“I remember being electrocuted while holding that ladder and shaking, and then nothing,” Pruitt said.

“He died,” Emergency Room Dr. Angel Chudler said. “He was dead.”

Pruitt received medical help but showed no vital signs for 20 minutes.

“It’s very rare that someone would come back with no deficits at all,” Chudler said.

Pruitt shouldn’t be alive, your brain dies without oxygen – yet there was Pruitt alive and breathing.

Barbara Smith, RN, director, Trauma Services, Beaumont, Farmington Hills, said it’s nothing short of a miracle.

