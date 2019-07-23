Healthcast: smart diaper

Diapers have already become so advanced. Some have blue lines that indicate if your baby is wet.



Now, Pampers is introducing a new, high-tech line of diapers called Lumi.



You’ll be able to get real-time alerts sent to your phone, wherever you are to get updates about whether your baby is asleep or if your baby’s diaper is wet.



“My first thought is that I’m much less interested in whether or not it’s wet, but I kind of like the idea of whether or not the baby is sleeping, one person said.

“Being a father I think, you know, the more information I have about my son, the better. I mean my car e-mails me so why wouldn’t my baby’s diaper?” another person said.

Pampers said a nearby video camera paired with an activity sensor in the diaper will do all the work.

The goal is to help parents understand their child’s unique patterns and habit which can make it easier to set a feeding and sleep routine.

“Something like this we have no long-term studies. We have no idea what this could do,” Pediatrician Dr. Cathy Ward said.

Ward wants parents to do their research first, before digging into their pockets.

“What are we potentially exposing their reproductive DNA to? It’s right there in the diaper, next to their ovaries next to the sperm, what are we doing to the reproductive DNA?”

The Lumi diaper line launches this fall in the U.S. and will only be sold online.

The company also said there’s already a waiting list for this product and that the pricing still hasn’t been finalized yet.

If you’re interested in making a purchase, click here.