‘Heartbroken’: What we know about the 3 victims of the Austin shooting

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, friends and family confirmed the names and the identities of all three shooting victims. Two had been students during the past year at Elgin High School. The third was the ex-wife of the man now charged with capital murder in the triple shooting.

The victims have been identified as:

Willie Simmons III

Alyssa Broderick

Amanda Broderick

Condolences have poured in all day long from friends, family, coaches and school administrators.

Willie Simmons III

Willie Simmons III was the captain of the high school football team at Elgin High School and had signed his letter of intent to play college football at the University of North Texas once he graduated this spring.

“My soul is hurting right now,” Elgin High offensive coordinator Omasha Brantley tweeted Sunday.

Willie. We love you man. Alyssa we love you. This ain’t right. My soul is hurting right now. We are in need of a healing Lord pic.twitter.com/iAnXs64ekD — Omasha Brantley (@CoachOBrantley) April 18, 2021

Elgin ISD Superintendent Dr. Jodi Duron said Simmons “represented the very best of Elgin ISD” and was a National Honor Society member.

“He was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers,” Duron said.

“Willie Simmons was exactly the kind of young man that every college coach wants to recruit,” North Texas head football coach Seth Littrell tweeted Monday. “His athletic talent was obvious, but his personal character, his selfless attitude and his passion for life made him a natural leader and the perfect teammate.”

Willie Simmons III (left) with a friend

Alyssa Broderick

Alyssa Broderick left Elgin ISD in the fall, but was a student there from 2009 to 2020, according to Duron.

“She was an excellent student and athlete, enrolled in our Early College High School program and played on our girls’ basketball team,” Duron said.

Alyssa was a guard on the basketball team and made All-District Honorable Mention her freshman year, according to Madison Koehler

“I’ve been trying to find the words but have only come up empty,” Koehler tweeted. “These are our kids. They were going to make it out. They were going to be great. I’m absolutely devastated.”

I’ve been trying to find the words but have only come up empty. These are our kids. They were going to make it out. They were going to be great. I’m absolutely devastated pic.twitter.com/PPNh7xLlmc — Madison Koehler (@koehler_madison) April 19, 2021

“The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls,” Duron added.

Grief counselors and other professionals are available for students, staff and family members to help them cope with the tragedy.

Friends tell us Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick had dated for years.

Alyssa Broderick (left) with a friend.

Amanda Broderick

Amanda Broderick was the mother of Alyssa Broderick and the ex-wife of Stephen Broderick, who is now charged with her murder. Stephen Broderick was also the adoptive father of Alyssa. Amanda and Stephen had another child together. That child escaped harm on Sunday.

Friends say Amanda was a loving mother. They sent us multiple pictures of Amanda with her daughter at Alyssa’s basketball games.