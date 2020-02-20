Heartwarming hug between toddler and pizza delivery man goes viral

RHODE ISLAND (WJAR/NBC News) — A Rhode Island toddler’s simple act of kindness has gone a long way.

Lindsey Sheely’s family had pizza delivered from “Wicked Good Pizza” to their West Warwick home Saturday night.

The pizza delivery driver, Ryan Catterson, rang their doorbell around 7 p.m. and dropped off the pizza.

“As Ryan was walking away, my son just bolted past me, ran out the door, and put his arms up and just gave Ryan a big hug,” Lindsey recalls. “Ryan just leaned into it, was really cute, really sweet. My son even tried to give him a kiss.”

After the encounter, Lindsey went on her Instagram to let her friends know what had happened. Her 2-year-old son, Cohen, had just chased after the pizza delivery man.

After posting about it, Lindsey checked her doorbell camera video, which captured the entire exchange. She also included the video on social media.

“Someone saw that I posted it, and told Ryan about it, who reached out to me,” Lindsey says. “He’s like, ‘I think I was your pizza man would you mind if I shared that?'”

The two of them became friends on Facebook, and that’s when she realized how much the hug meant to him. Ryan’s daughter passed away unexpectedly a little more than a week ago.

Read more: http://bit.ly/37Ipb0Z