Helicopter makes emergency landing near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — A helicopter carrying three people lost power and had to make an emergency landing in the middle of a busy intersection Saturday night.

Police say the pilot and two passengers were already out of the chopper by the time they arrived.

The three on board suffered only minor injuries and no one else on the ground was hurt.

The pilot said he felt and heard a bang as the aircraft lost power, forcing the chopper into power lines as they made an emergency landing.

The helicopter’s registered owner is listed as Alamo Helicopter Tours San Antonio.

The FAA will be involved in the investigation.