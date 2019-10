WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some dogs got all dressed up for Howloween to benefit the Texas Pit Crew.

Costumes ranged from superheroes to crayons, to Dallas Cowboy fans.

Categories were best in show, best duo, funniest, scariest and most creative.

Dog owners paid $10 and all proceeds go towards the organization dedicated to eliminating animal cruelty to all breeds in Wichita and surrounding counties.

Our very own Melanie Townsend emceed the event.