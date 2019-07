WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Hello Texoma from the high school students in town for the Young Engineer Camp over at Midwestern State University.



This is the tenth year the camp has been put on in partnership with the Arconic Foundation.



Students are able to participate in a week-long Young Engineer Camp that is free and they learn about virtual reality, space exploration, astrophysics, 3-D printing and much more.