Meet Chubbs, he’s looking for his ‘furever’ home.

You can fill out an adoption application, by clicking here.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, is Make a Dog’s Day, so he was gifted with a very nice Blankets of Love blanket during the interview.

Operations Blankets of Love is having a Blanket / Towel drive.

New or gently used blankets or towels will be collected by members of Epsilon Eta, a chapter of ESA Intl., and junior high Camp Fire Girls.

Items are distributed to local and area pet shelters and P.E. T.S.