Meet Elias, he came to the shelter in June with his brother, who has already been adopted.

Elias is neutered and up-to-date on his shots.

He works well with other dogs.

To adopt Elias, contact Julie O’Neal at the Bowie Animal Shelter.

Shelterhearts@yahoo.com

www.bowieanimalshelter.org (940)872-BARK(2275)