Help Gannon find his ‘furever’ home

Meet Gannon, he’s about 2 years old. They believe he’s an American Blue Heeler / Terrier, American Pit Bull.

He isn’t fixed yet. He’s good with other dogs, kids and cats as well, and he loves treats.

Pets such as Gannon can be adopted through the Wichita Falls Animal Services adoption program.

The adoption fee is $50 which includes 1 set of vaccinations (excluding rabies), dewormer, bordatella (for the dogs), flea/tick prevention, a microchip, heartworm test or feline leukemia test and a City license.

The adopter is responsible for paying for the spay/neuter and rabies vaccination at the veterinarian of their choice.

To be eligible to adopt, all pets in the adopter’s home must be spayed/neutered, current on rabies vaccination and a City license (if they reside in Wichita Falls).

Applications take 24-48 hrs to process so that we are able to do a fence check and verify all information.

Adopters then make a spay/neuter appointment and pre-pay along with their adoption fee. The appointment can be made at the veterinarian of their choice.

Contact (940)761-7824 for more information or click here.

