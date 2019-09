Meet Gus, he’s 4 months old. Will you help him find his ‘furever home’?

Humane Society of Wichita County

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving our facility:

Spay/Neuter depending on gender

All required vaccinations

Dewormed and heartworm tested

An ID microchip for identification purposes

Cat Adoptions – $75.00

Dog adoptions – $110.00