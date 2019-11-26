Help Jacques find his ‘furever home’

Meet Jacques, he’s a 4 or 5 lbs possible poodle mix. We’re unsure of his age, because his previous owner passed away. He’s a very active senior.

Jacques is healthy and has been neutered.

November is adopt a senior month, and you can adopt him by filling out the application here.

To adopt, you must agree to a Veterinary Reference and a home visit.

– Agree to a Veterinary Reference: We will call your current or past veterinarian and ask about your current and previous pets. It helps exponentially if you call your vet in advance and give your permission for them to give out the needed information.

– Agree to a Home Visit: A volunteer will come to your home, preferably when all people living in the home can be present, and view your home and your yard (when applicable). We do this so that we can prevent issues, such as fixing a hole in the fence that the dog could escape through, or recommending moving toxic plants out of reach, etc.