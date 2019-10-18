Help Trip find his ‘furever’ home

Meet Trip, he’s a very sweet and healthy 2-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for his ‘furever’ home.
Humane Society of Wichita County
4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm
Every animal will have the following prior to leaving our facility:
Spay/Neuter depending on gender
All required vaccinations
Dewormed and heartworm tested
An ID microchip for identification purposes
Cat Adoptions – $75.00
Dog adoptions – $105.00