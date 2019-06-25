Helping children grieve Camp Grin Again registration now open

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Camp Grin Again is a camp to teach children from Kindergarten through 8th grade how to handle the loss of someone special.

Camp Grin Again is offered to children grieving any type of death. The death does not have to be recent, nor does the child need to be presenting difficulties.

The camp runs July 8-July 12 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To register for the camp visit The Hospice Of Wichita Falls website. The deadline to register for the camp is July 1.

Camp Grin Again is open to the community and is free to attend.