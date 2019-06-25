Henrietta man charged with possession and promotion of child pornography

A Henrietta man accused of distributing child pornography was booked into Clay County jail Monday afternoon.

The investigation into Jerry Nelson, 48, began in September of last year when Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons said they got a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Authorities got another tip in April claiming Nelson received a pornographic image of a young boy through Facebook.

Lemons said, Nelson later admitted to not only possessing the child pornography but to distributing it as well.

He is charged with possession and promotion of child pornography.

His bonds are set at a total of $225,000.

Lemons said more charges are pending.

