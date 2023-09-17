HENRIETTA, TX. (KFDX/KJTL)— A man from Henrietta, Tx. pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries sustained in a car wreck Saturday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 36-year-old, Nathan Worley was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban on US-82. Worley started to drift to the middle lane and almost into the median. When he tried to swerve away, he lost control of the vehicle.

Worley’s vehicle skidded and then rolled onto the median. Worley was then transported to United Regional Healthcare Systems, where he was later pronounced deceased. Texas Department of Public Safety reports Worley was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash.