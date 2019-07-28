Herb Easley Chevrolet hosts pet adoption drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Cooking up hot dogs and trying to adopt some dogs, this year Herb Easley Chevrolet teamed up with Emily’s Legacy Rescue putting on a community adoption drive. For every new car sold at the event, Herb Easley is donating $100 to Emily’s Legacy Rescue. And when customers adopt a pet and get a new car, Herb Easley is also paying the adoption fees.

While the goal is to get cars and pets to new owners, the Herb Easley Chevrolet sales manager says the event is worth it as long as they can get the community out to place these animals in forever homes.

“It doesn’t help us sell a lot of vehicles, matter of a fact it kind of detracts us away from selling vehicles cause we’re busy doing other things but it feels good and this is our community, we wanna be a big part of it,” Herb Easley Chevrolet Sales Manager Tim Brillhart said.

Wichita Pet Supply, Two Sisters Bakery, and Texas Dawg Bandanas were also at the adoption drive, ensuring these new pets will be riding away to their new homes in style.