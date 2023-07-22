WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A relatively comfortable night, as low temperatures will be hovering near or below 70 degrees. By tomorrow, most of Texoma will be dealing with highs near 100… and, the coming workweek will see highs continue with triple digits!

10 Day Temperature Trend

A ridge of high pressure building across the Southern Rockies and southern plains means little chance of rain for Texoma and; unfortunately, very hot high temperatures once again!

Futurecast

There is little relief in sight for now, especially as August approaches. As we always suggest, be sure to drink plenty of fluids (water), though, it is important to replace electrolytes as well. Drink between the two in moderation. Be prepared for heat advisories and warnings to be issued as the workweek approaches!