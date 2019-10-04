Heroic hound saves neighbor

(NBC News) — A Michigan woman is alive, thanks in part to the actions of her neighbor’s dog.

Amanda Cole says she noticed her dog, Laya, acting strange Wednesday evening.

“Running back and forth and whining and barking like crazy and I couldn’t see anything outside that she may be interested in,” Cole said

Cole brought Laya back inside, but when she wouldn’t stop barking, she quickly realized her dog was trying to tell her something — her neighbor’s house was up in flames.

“I crossed the road to the neighbor’s house and once I got up there I saw smoke coming out the back window,” Cole said. “So I banged on her door as hard as I could, trying to get somebody’s attention.”

