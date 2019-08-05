Heroism amid heartbreak: Parents shield baby during shooting

Breaking News
by: Wendy Woolfolk

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) The death toll continued to climb Monday following a weekend of deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Two more victims of the El Paso massacre died Monday, bringing the toll there to 22 who were killed when a gunman opened fire in a busy Walmart crowded with back-to-school shoppers.

Among the victims in Texas was a young couple protecting their 2-month-old infant.

Andre and Jordan Anchondo were killed; their baby suffered broken bones.

“We think he shielded her, she shielded the baby and that’s how he was able to survive,” the baby’s grandfather said.

In Dayton, Ohio a gunman wearing body armor opened fire in a popular bar district, killing nine people, including his younger sister.

