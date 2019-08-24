HH100: Beginner’s guide to cycling clothing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — And this show wouldn’t be complete without taking our mind off the seriousness of the race for a little while and checking out the cool fits the cyclists are wearing.

As Shatanya Clarke reports, cyclists take pride in their appearance, but it all comes down to comfortability and safety.



As cyclists trained for the most anticipated event of the year, some just could not help but to revamp their wardrobes for the miles they’d ride.

So I went shopping with a couple of cyclists a few days ago to see what motivates their style.

Darien roach said “I’m somewhat of a new cyclist, I’ve been cycling for about 6-8 months now.

Diana Snow, a local cyclist says “I’ve been cycling for about 3 and a half years.

Both Diana and Darien take their get-up very seriously before hopping on a bike, but for different reasons. Swag.

Roach says “I match my shoes with my handlebar tape.That kind of separates you from everybody else, because not everybody matches their shoes with their handlebars.”

On the other hand, there’s comfort.

Snow says “I like this because it looks comfortable. It has some encouraging words on it and it looks cute. I like our bibs because they have a nice chamois. You are in one piece but if you have to go make a little rest stop you can pull the back part of it down.

And eyewear is just as important. Roach says “I usually just wear sunglasses because they’re cuter.”

However snow says it’s easier to have a clear lens or cycling goggles that have transition lenses. But what about shoes?

“You want to be in a tighter shoe but not too tight. I tried on every shoe in the store before I picked mine.” says Snow.

“Some people look for more rigidity in the bottom having more carbon fiber and also this cool little bore system right here that makes it a lot easier to get in and out of the shoe just by simply clicking and turning this little dial right here. But what’s a day of shopping without getting cute and comfy myself?” says Roach.

And just like anyone else, cyclists want to look like absolute best but it’s all about safety and comfortability, I guess it’s my turn.

Well now that we are snazzy, safe and secure, are you guys ready to roll out in style?