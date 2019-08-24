HHH: Austin cyclist on why he does the Triple Threat

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Cyclists from all over the country roll into Wichita falls for this big event each and every year!

Our sister station in Austin caught up with one rider who will be doing the triple threat.

Jonathan Thomas asked Henry Elipera: “Henry what about this event excites you?”)

Henry Eliperia: “Okay so I do the triple threat which is basically the Friday mountain bike which is 22, 23, 24 miles. I think, the road bike is 100 miles which is the following day Saturday, and Sunday I’m doing the trail run which is 13 miles, so basically it’s the same trail that you had mountain biked last Friday, that would be the trial run, so it’s exciting for me because it’s called the triple threat so I just want to make sure that I can finish the race.”

Thomas: “When you are pushing your body to the limit like that, it’s obviously tough physically but take me through doing something like this mentally, what effect does it have on you there?”

Eliperia: “First it makes you more tough, but it helps you go through your day and you’re prepared to face any challenges, when you’re exercising after that you feel better and if you have to make some tough decisions, you can have a sound decision, you can come with a sound decision because it clears your mind, so running, biking for me is actually a way for me to be in my own zone, and telling myself that this is me and this is a good time for me to give to myself.”