HHH cleanup: a big job that takes hundreds of volunteers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An estimated 10,000 riders came to ride in this year’s Hotter’N Hell, but now that races are over, it’s time to pack it up until next year.

“I was actually getting the camper ready to go back to Keller, Texas, where we’re from,” Hotter’N Hell camper Doug Shaw said.

Around 4000 Hotter’N Hell volunteers work hard all weekend, ensuring events run smoothly, everyone is healthy and having fun. But the work doesn’t end after the final rider crosses the finish line. Clean-up begins following the end of Hotter’N Hell, even immediately after some races and turns out to be hours of work for volunteers. Founder and Chairman Roby Christie said it’s a difficult job because of the number of items needed to service the huge event.

“The work that gets done today, we pick up all the iron fencing, bring down the inflatable arch, roll up all the electrical things and pack away unused tee shirts, volunteer shirts and supplies for use next year,” Christie said.

They make sure everything along the route is put away by the end of the weekend.

“We made a commitment in 1982, at 1983 after the 1982 event, that we would try to make sure everything was where it was supposed to be by the end of the weekend,” Christie said. “That’s a hard commitment to hold to because there’s literally tons of things out on the course and here at MPEC and various places.”

In the end, it all comes back together for safekeeping. Until the big weekend next year.