High school football coach holds life skills camp

by: John Lyon

INMAN, S.C. (NBC News) — A high school football coach in South Carolina is on a mission to use the team’s summer camp to help players become better both on and off the field.

Chapman High School head football coach Mark Hodge has developed a “Player Development Camp” in which members of the football team learn not only football basics, but life skills-such as proper meal etiquette, financial literacy and even how to properly tie a necktie.

The team still has plenty of time to perfect their on-field play as well. Their first game isn’t until August 23.

