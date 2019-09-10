High schoolers look towards college careers with support from Cafe Con Leche

Breaking News
Partnering with Vernon College, MSU, WFISD and the League of Women Voters, the organization, geared towards helping families achieve higher success through education, hosted Community Cafe to get students and their parents interested in earning a college degree.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—High schoolers looking ahead to their bright future got some much-needed support tonight as they begin to look into their college careers.

It can be difficult to prepare for further education after graduation.

Cafe Con Leche’s Gonzalo Robles is working to make sure every student has a chance.

“We want parents and students to start thinking and planning for college starting in elementary school, but in the long term what we want to foster here in Wichita Falls is a well educated, well-trained workforce,” Cafe Con Leche Founder Gonzalo Robles said.

“The importance of post-secondary education because we know that in the 21st century, post-secondary education is no longer an option, it’s a must,” Robles said.

Though some think they can make it on their own, two of Robles’ students said the program has changed their perspective.

“It kind of opens their eyes up, oh look we have help here for you if you don’t have anyone at home or if you simply don’t want to go to your counselor or someone at school you can come here and we can explain everything to you,” year 7 Cafe Con Leche student Angela Duron said.

“I think this is what the programs helped me with most, I’ve always known I was going to go to college, I just didn’t know exactly how to get there,” year 5 Cafe Con Leche student Luis Camacho said.

Robles emphasizes the need for the road to college to be a community effort.

“Right now I feel that Wichita Falls is going through this educational renaissance that we have people like Dr. Shipley at MSU, Dr. Johnston at Vernon College and Mr. Kuhrt at WFISD that they are working together, in the past everybody was doing their own thing, this is a collaboration.”

A collaborative partnership Robles hopes inspires many generations to come.

Two students at the event earned scholarship money to MSU and Vernon College.

Click here to learn more about Cafe Con Leche and see future events.

