WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: High-speed chase ends in murder suspect's shooting

News
Posted:

(NBC) — Police shot and killed an armed man after a wild chase in northwest Oklahoma City Monday afternoon.

At this point, police have not identified the suspect.

“The pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes,” Captain Larry Withrow, of the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

“I saw police officers turn down this street here I guess to block the guy because he was coming back through the neighborhood, then I heard a whole bunch of gunshots,” Bernard Mace said.

Aerial footage of the chase shows a gun in the man’s hand as he jumped from his car. Police immediately opened fire.

“The pursuit came to an end when the suspect jumped out of his vehicle, raised a gun and pointed it at officers. Officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect,” Capt. Withrow said.

