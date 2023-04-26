IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than three hours after a fatal crash outside Iowa Park, another crash involving a motorcycle occurred after a high-speed chase that passed the scene of the other motorcycle crash.

Robert Lewis Mitchell of Wichita Falls was arrested after the crash and a short foot chase.

A Wichita County deputy initiated the pursuit when he saw a black and green motorcycle speeding west on Iowa Park Road near Spring Lake Road. He turned around and pursued the cycle and said the driver sped up to over 100 miles per hour and began weaving around traffic.

Speeds increased to more than 135 miles per hour past Peterson Road and then into the Iowa Park city limits, where the deputy said the driver ran stop sign after stop sign and almost hit an SUV.

After speeding through a dozen neighborhood streets, the deputy said they finally ended up on east Jefferson, which has concrete barriers at the end of the street. The driver slammed on his brakes, causing the deputy to strike the motorcycle, and causing the driver to lay it down, and he rolled on the ground, got up and ran down Hawthorne Street.

The deputy and a DPS trooper then chased him and, after pointing their guns at him, said he finally stopped and was arrested. Mitchell was charged with evading arrest and was found to have another active warrant for evading in Montague County.